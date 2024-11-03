Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson & the Port Authority musical

We knew entering tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode with John Mulaney that there would most likely be a musical. This time, enter the Port Authority. Also, enter a Duane Reade. Also, enter Pete Davidson?

For many years, the cast member and pal of Mulaney played one of the leads in these musicals, and he came back here to request a gallon of milk — something that nobody ever requests at this particular place. This led to a series of musical numbers inspired by The Lion King, The Sound of Music, and a number of other popular shows. It was all every bit as insane as you would think. That also included the show decided to have a little bit of fun with the Timothee Chalamet lookalike contest.

So how did it compare to a lot of other musicals we’ve seen over the years? Well, we were worried that there was not going to be some sort of random cameo, but that was before we had a chance to see Andy Samberg turn up as the bear made famous from Robert F. Kennedy Sr. headlines.

Personally, we will say that it is hard to top the airport musical, mostly because of Jake Gyllenhaal and also the bizarre timing of it right before the shutdown of the country in 2020. Also, Kenan Thompson as a lobster will never quite get old back in the early days of the sketch.

The funniest thing about this sketch may actually be that out of everything on the show tonight, it may not even come close to generating the most headlines. How many times have we ever been able to say that? This is just a show that featured Kamala Harris in the cold open among a lot of other notable things.

