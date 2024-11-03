Saturday Night Live cold open: How did Kamala Harris appear?

Leading into tonight’s new Saturday Night Live episode, we had heard that Kamala Harris would be in the cold open. With that, how did it happen?

Well, it started with a Kaitlan Collins – CNN spoof, which is something that we have seen the show do so many times before. We had James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump, this time sporting the big orange vest from the whole garbage truck event from earlier this week. Then, we got a brief cameo from Bowen Yang and then also Jim Gaffigan portraying Tim Walz, celebrating some friend food from the campaign trail. (Is this the last time we’re going to see this impression? Time will tell.)

The problem with Harris’ appearance leaking before the show began was that for the bulk of it, we were sitting around waiting for the Vice President to show up. Sure, there were a few funny lines (including Dana Carvey coming back as Joe Biden), but this was almost entirely based on anticipation.

When Kamala actually turned up, it was on the other side of Maya’s mirror as she tried to have a conversation with herself. Of course, the challenge here was continuing the sketch after Harris showed up and the audience cheered. Some of the jokes were cheesy, but it was clear both women had a pretty good time with this. Of course, you also gotta remember that the last thing a Presidential candidate wants to do is push the envelope days before the election — the closest thing that we got here was Harris telling a joke about Donald Trump and the garbage-truck door.

Also, both of them got to say the iconic “live form New York” line at the end. Kamala follows a tradition of political candidates appearing on the show from both sides of the aisle.

