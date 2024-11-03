Ted Lasso season 4 renewal: A November 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are actually going to get news on a Ted Lasso season 4 between now and the end of November? The situation regarding the future of the Apple TV+ series is one of the most curious in the business at this point.

After all, consider the following: Multiple cast members in the UK have had their options picked up for the show, and both executive producer Bill Lawrence and studio Warner Bros. TV have expressed optimism that the series could come back — though it is also up to Jason Sudeikis. Meanwhile, we’ve yet to hear anything from the actor / co-creator, though the are some rumored production dates for early this year.

Can you argue that all of this is confusing? Absolutely, though you may also be able to say that clearly, the streaming service is just trying to set things up for a big announcement later on. It is possible they wait until season 4 actually starts filming to announce it — or, they find a way to get the news out there beforehand. Given that the Ted character actually originated back in sketches for NBC Sports, our dream scenario here would be Jason appearing on Saturday Night Live in-character (where he used to be a cast member) to break the news in grand fashion.

We do think there’s a reasonable chance something is confirmed this month, though that does not mean we will get all the finer details — including just how many cast members from the first three seasons could return. There is a case that it is a mixture of old meets new, and we actually see the storyline shift towards a women’s team after Keeley suggested one to Rebecca back at the end of the season 3 finale.

