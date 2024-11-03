The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: November 2024 update

Are we going to learn something a bit more official regarding The Night Agent season 2 at some point before November ends?

Well, at this point, we can easily say that there is enough reason to be hoping for further news at some point in the near future. Filming for the Netflix hit has been done for a few months now and by virtue of that, we tend to think that post-production is getting close to wrapping up. The streaming service has already suggested that the action drama will be back in early 2025, so isn’t that another reason to make something official here?

In general Netflix can be a little hard to predict and yet, we tend to think that news on The Night Agent could very well be revealed before the month concludes. The only other alternative is doing it around the middle of next month, right when there is a lot of buzz around the streamer’s release of Squid Game season 2. We tend to think that it would make sense to get Gabriel Basso and the rest of the cast back in February or March, around the time that the first season came out in 2023.

Why then? Well, the simplest answer is that it makes a certain element of sense to replicate success. Why wouldn’t you want similar numbers this time around? It is a window where it can be largely the focus of everyone’s attention, largely due to the fact that it is before summer movie season and beyond that, a quieter time for sports.

Whenever a specific date is announced…

Let’s just say that we do envision that there will be some sort of teaser that goes along with it. From there, a full trailer could be put out a good month or so before the show is actually out. A slow-drip of news is something that Netflix loves with all of their hits!

