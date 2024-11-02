The Diplomat season 2 finale: Is President Rayburn dead?

We had a feeling entering The Diplomat season 2 finale that there was going to be some sort of hugely shocking event — and rest assured, the show did not disappoint yet!

If you think back to the end of season 1, there was of course that big cliffhanger when it came to the state of Hal. It is pretty obvious from our vantage point that the end of season 2 wanted to indirectly play into expectations based on that, given that Kate’s husband almost died. This time around, though, President Rayburn did die, and that fundamentally changes a lot of the show. In particular, it does also signal that Allison Janney is going to have a huge role moving into season 3 as Grace, who will now find herself thrust into the Presidency.

Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Debora Cahn indicated the purpose behind the ending, and what it could mean for Grace moving forward:

“I wanted to comment on this: What does it mean to be a really intelligent, capable, experienced woman who is a step away [from the presidency] — be that Kate when she’s under consideration for the vice presidency, or Grace being in it — and being judged … Up until Rayburn dies, it’s really all about, ‘Who is Grace as a vice president?’ For many years I have been interested in the tension between the things that make you qualified for office and the things that make you electable.”

Cahn elaborates that these are struggles that women deal with more than ever in powerful positions, and we are personally curious to see what things look like here in season 3.

One bit of good news? The third season will have eight episodes as opposed to six, meaning that there are more opportunities to dive into the story than ever.

Related – Be sure to see more news on The Diplomat season 3, including when the show will be back

What do you think we are going to see from Grace on The Diplomat season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







