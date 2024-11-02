Lioness season 2 episode 3 video: Joe questions Josie

As we prepare to see Lioness season 2 episode 3 on Paramount+ in just under 24 hours, what will the main focus be?

Well, we know thanks to the end of episode 2 that on the surface, it seems as though Joe has figured out what not only her next mission will be, but also her new recruit: Josie. She recognizes that she can be so much more than a helicopter pilot, but she has to be trained and prepared for her to complete the mission. In season 1, we saw Cruz infiltrate a dangerous world, and eventually befriend and then fell in love with Aaliyah. With season 2, it feels like family is now going to be more of the focus.

After all, if you head over to Parade Magazine, you can see a preview of Zoe Saldana’s character questioning Josie, where she gets to the bottom of who she is — and more than that, the fractured relationship that she has with her relatives. Some of the reason here is due to the dangerous people who exist within her world, and this could be the basis for what is ahead.

Is Joe frustrated that she didn’t get the full truth from Josie right away? Sure, but we imagine that this is all a part of the playbook. If Joe is as smart as we think she is, she recognized that there would be a long process that came along with unpeeling the layers of her trainee’s past. The big challenge is getting her fully on board with the program, and that means getting results no matter what.

For us as a viewer, the biggest question mark is whether or not Lioness can match again the insane and truly-wonderful intensity that we saw with the second half of episode 2. That was the show at its best.

