The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 finale: Crossbow returns!

Tomorrow night on AMC, you are going to have a chance to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 finale play out. So, what exactly can you expect?

Well, the first thing to note here is that there is a big, fundamental question at the heart of the story here — is Daryl and Carol going to make it out of danger? We know that there is chaos around every corner at this point, and we are prepared for plenty of chaos all across the board.

As for whether or not that is going to happen, the biggest thing that we can say here is rather simple: It’s a total toss-up. Sure, we know that Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride’s characters eventually make it to Spain for season 3, but Laurent? Ash? This is where some of the questions still lie.

If you head over to TV Insider, you can see a preview for what is coming up as Daryl and Carol get into a heated debate as to who is going to get on the plan. Carol indicates that he should do it, but he feels the opposite and Ash agrees with him. His priority at this point is getting Laurent out of there — even if he was furious about being lied to, the guy still has a heart! He thinks that Carol is the better choice to accompany them, mostly because 1) she knows the plane and 2) Daryl has more experience on the ground in France. Carol has also brought Daryl his crossbow!

We’ll have to wait and see exactly where this story goes but as of right now, we certainly do think there’s a chance that someone else could die. After all, we’ve seen from this show already that the producers have no problem taking out anyone not named Daryl or Carol…

