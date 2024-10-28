The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 6: Big finale!

As we prepare to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 6 on AMC next week, there is so much to wonder about! So, where do we start? Let’s just say that there are plenty of questions out there on the subject of how in the world this story will end.

If there is at least one thing we know at the moment, it is this: The finale is far from the end of this story. Not is there a season 3 coming for the spin-off, but production has already kicked off! Our hope is that in the months ahead, we learn more about that journey, which is currently being shot in Spain.

Here is where things get interesting when you think a little bit more about the finale. We know that Daryl and Carol are hoping to get back to America with Laurent but clearly, not all goes according to plan. What happens to Ash or to the plane? How gnarly are things going to become? The one thing that is clear from the preview for what is ahead is that humans are as big of a threat as zombies, if not more of one. That’s really been a huge part of this particular show since the beginning, and we aren’t altogether sure that this is going to be changing as we look forward.

Is this a series that could kill off more people? 100%, especially when you think for a moment about what happened to Isabelle. Sure, we think that Daryl and Carol are going to be fine for now, but can you say the same thing about everyone around them? Hardly.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon right now, including the death of Isabelle

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 6?

How do you think the series will conclude? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead through the remainder of the season.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







