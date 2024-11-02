Will Trent season 3 premiere date: A November 2024 update

To date, we have learned a few interesting things about Will Trent season 3. First and foremost, filming is underway! This season has a lot of drama to take on almost right away, starting with the fact that you have a huge cliffhanger in regards to Angie’s future. Is she ever going to have her old job again? You also have Will off in the wind with his dog Betty, and there is a big name coming on board this season in Gina Rodriguez!

When you look at all of this, you can easily see that there are multiple reasons for hype — and with that, why not go ahead and discuss a premiere date? Are we going to be learning something more soon?

So far, all ABC has said is that the Ramon Rodriguez drama will be coming back at some point in midseason, which is a pretty broad range that can mean any point from January through March. What we can say to add to this now is rather simple in that we more than expect some further news soon — even before November is over!

Given that there is a pretty sizable season of Will Trent still to air? We are moving forward with the perception that we are probably going to be getting the season back closer to January than later on in 2025. If that’s the case, it benefits the network to get it out there soon. This is one of their bigger scripted success stories and while we know that leaving it off the fall schedule was a questionable move, the benefit to the delay is that it will give the show more opportunities to air more consecutive episodes — and with that, fewer breaks in the action!

