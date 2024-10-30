Will Trent season 3 spoilers: Ariana Madix set to appear

While there is no firm premiere date yet for Will Trent season 3 over at ABC, there is more news about casting we can share!

According to a new report from Variety, Vanderpump Rules star and Love Island USA host Ariana Madix is set to guest star in an episode. She will be appearing as herself, and per the site, she “is in Atlanta for work while also helping to stage an intervention for a friend. She hires Det. Ormewood to help work security for the intervention.”

While we know that playing yourself can be a fun opportunity to tackle, Madix has also played multiple other characters in the past. While best known for reality TV (including a run on Dancing with the Stars), she has also done a run on Broadway as Roxie Hart in Chicago. She should be more than capable of doing a great job here in whatever time she has on-screen.

As for what the larger story is going to look like on Will Trent season 3, a lot will be tied first and foremost to the title character’s whereabouts following the devastating events of the end of last season. After this, we are sure that the story is going to morph at least to a certain extent, and there are going to be some chances to dive into what is going to happen with Angie following her arrest. Is she still going to have a future in law enforcement, or has that been completely taken off the table at this point? We do think that this is at least something we have to wonder about at this point — all things considered, wouldn’t it be hard not to?

Through all of this, let’s just hope that the mysteries are every bit as fun and twisted as we’ve had a chance to see them so far. We wouldn’t want anything less!

