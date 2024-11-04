FROM season 3 episode 8 spoilers: After that death…

Next month on FROM season 3 episode 8, we are going to see “Thresholds” — and with that, things are going to get crazier. There are only three episodes left this season! We’ve already seen deaths and a number of twists and turns … but are answers really coming?

Well, if there is, you can argue that there is one person to look for in Victor. We know that he seems to think that Jasper is the key to getting answers, and may there’s a chance that he is! We know that Sara’s basement is where secrets often come out, so let’s just hope that this is an opportunity. Of course, with one step forward on this show comes another step back.

Below, you can check out the full FROM season 3 episode 8 synopsis with other insight on what all is ahead:

Accusations start flying and truths come to light in the aftermath of a tragedy; Victor struggles to recover long-buried memories about the town’s past; Julie and Ethan search for answers about the mysterious ruins in the woods.

The storyline for Julie is going to be interesting in may ways. We’ve seen this character spend a lot of time as of late with Randall, and we’re certainly well-aware of the connection that the two and Marielle have with the crisis at the end of last season. The question here mostly just boils down to whatever the town will have to face as a result. Are these three destined to do good things? Or, are we looking more here at a situation where they are almost certainly going to fail? This is, at least for now, a reason to be concerned … among a dozen or so others.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

