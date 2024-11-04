FROM season 3 episode 7: Is Tillie dead?

We knew that at some point in FROM season 3 episode 7, we were going to get some sort of a jaw-dropper … but a death? Well, let’s just say that we have another reason to freak out about what we saw with Fatima.

For a good chunk of the season, there have been questions aplenty about her condition, and that led to the big reveal that she may not actually be pregnant at all. She still feels like something is wrong with her, and after what we saw from her during this episode, one of our worst fears started to become clear: Is she turning into one of the monsters? How much should you actually be worried about that?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

Well, the judging from the death of Tillie at her hands, a lot of these worries are amplified. The character seemed to have an out-of-body experience in a lot of ways, and freaked out the moment she realized what she had done. It felt for a while as though Deborah Grover’s character was trying to help her, even at times when few others even tried to understand her.

Losing Tillie now comes at an even greater shock when you consider how it seemed like she potentially could have had a much larger role in events to come. Due to her card reading and even the bird crashing through the window this season, there had been a lot of theories out there suggesting that she may eventually have some nefarious purpose in the town. We were eager to see if some of that would be explored … but this is a reminder that one of the best things about FROM is that nobody is ever really safe. Any character can go at any given moment, and that is a big part of what makes it so exciting.

Related – Be sure to see some more news when it comes to FROM, including what is coming on season 3 episode 8

What did you think about the events of FROM season 3 episode 7 overall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







