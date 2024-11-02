Fire Country season 3 episode 3: Did Bode, Gabriela get fired?

We knew entering Fire Country season 3 episode 3 that we were going to see some pretty big admissions. Also, at the same time we knew that there would be some consequences.

One of the most common things that we’ve learned on TV over and over again is that secrets never stay that way forever. They almost always come out, one way or another. Gabriela and Bode eventually realized that they needed to disclose taking Gil’s necklace, mostly due to fact that they couldn’t move forward without it. The risk was there that both of them would end up without jobs, but they lucked out given that Gil was so lucky to be alive.

Of course, this came after Bode nearly got kicked out of the academy after using his grandfather’s advice to find the dummy — were it not for Audrey admitting that she pushed him into it, he would be. He is wandering along on a tight string, and one more mistake at this point could mean the end.

So with he and Gabriela still moving forward in their careers, does this also mean good things for their relationship? It would be great to argue that but at the same time, there is no direct evidence of it. Instead, what we saw here was a reminder that the two are often surrounded by chaos, and she is worried that the more that they fight for each other, the more that they risk burning their lives down. Is that something that either one of them should want? There is that fear that Bode is addicted to the thrill, and she is recognizing that they have more in common than she previously thought.

Of course, we do still 100% think that these two are on the way to being together in the long-term. Clearly, this is just the natural TV way of making us wait a while.

