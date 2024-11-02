Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 7 spoilers: Is Levi leaving?

Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 7 is titled “If You Leave” — so, why in the world does that matter at the moment?

Well, first and foremost, we do have to remember that there has been talk out there for months already saying that Jake Borelli a.k.a. Levi is leaving at the end of the season. This is something that we have long expected and yet, there are still a lot of other interesting things to wonder about. Take, for example, how a possible exit will come about. It seemed at one point like it could be tied to James, but there was more to him than first meets the eye. However, there has also been talk that the character would leave for a career opportunity — basically, the whole idea here is that the producers want you to stay confused for as long as possible as to what is going to happen.

Without further ado, why not share what we know? Below, you can check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 7 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

The doctors at Grey Sloan must put aside their emotions under intense circumstances. Levi asks James a shocking question that could impact their future.

We at the very least think that the table is set here for an emotional and complicated episode one way or another. It is also worth noting here, of course, that there is still a chance that Levi could come back here and there even after Borelli’s official departure as a regular. In the end, there are a lot of different scenarios that we can play out here, but there is also no real reason to rush into any of them. There are also, clearly, some other stories within this episode designed to get your heart pounding.

