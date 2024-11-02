Sugar season 2 premiere date: A November 2024 update

Are we going to get some more news on a Sugar season 2 renewal between now and the end of November? The case for it is clear.

First and foremost, we can rejoice in the fact that the Colin Farrell drama was recently renewed for another season! Because of this, we imagine that the creative team is already engaged actively in whatever the future of the show will be. Season 1 concluded with the title character solving one case and yet, learning that there is an apparent connection between Henry, another alien on Earth, and his long-missing sister. We tend to think that this will be a huge element of the noir story moving forward; yet, at the same time, there could be a new case for him to simultaneously take on.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUGAR videos!

Now, we would love to say that some more Sugar season 2 news is imminent; it would make a ton of sense in a way for that to be the case! Just remember for a moment here that Farrell is getting extra attention these days thanks to The Penguin, and it would make more sense to bring attention to the show.

However, at the same time it feels far too early for there to be any more substantial news on a season 2 future. More than likely, we are looking at a situation here where it will start to come out at some point next year, and it could be either late 2025 or early 2026 before the show comes back. The series will need to work around Farrell’s schedule, and we do believe that he will likely reprise his role of Oz Cobb in The Batman: Part II. That is in addition to everything else on his plate.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Sugar, including official news on the renewal

What do you most want to see moving into Sugar season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







