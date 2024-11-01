Reacher season 3 premiere date: A November 1 update

With us now into the month of November, is a Reacher season 3 premiere date imminent at Prime Video? Well, for the first time in a while, we can at least say that it is possible.

What is the primary reason for that? It’s pretty simple, as filming wrapped months ago for the latest chapter of the Alan Ritchson series. Also, you can argue that there has been a lot of time for post-production and any required visual effects. Sure, we know that new episodes are not launching until 2025, but typically, streaming services give us at least a couple of months between when an announcement and when the show arrives.

So in the end, the odds of us learning a premiere date this month are going to be directly dependent on when season 3 is set to return. If the show comes back in January or February, there is a reasonable chance! If it is March or April, we may need to be waiting a little bit longer. We don’t think Prime needs to wait longer than that since there are some other hits that they also have lined up for the future, whether it be Gen V or The Wheel of Time. Both of those seasons have also completed filming.

Whenever they do announce a Reacher return date, it will likely be accompanied by some sort of teaser, with a larger trailer coming a little later on down the road. For those not presently aware, the third season is going to be based on the Lee Child Persuader, and a lot of early indications are that it will be more akin to season 1 than the team-focused season 2. While Maria Sten will be back at some point this coming season as Neagley, the title character is also going to be tasked with taking on a number of problems solo.

Luckily, we’re pretty confident the guy is more than up for the task…

