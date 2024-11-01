Ghosts season 4 mystery: Who are ‘the others’?

There is no denying that this week’s Ghosts season 4 episode proved to be a great deal of fun. However, at the same time, it did raise a pretty big question that will hopefully be addressed further before the end of the season. Who are the others? Also, beyond just that, what will they mean to the rest of the story moving forward?

Well, it sounds as though Patience is going to be returning to that group, a bit of evidence that she will not be among some of the main characters at Woodstone for at least the immediate future.

For those wondering, it certainly does not seem as though Mary Holland knows more about the “others” than anyone else. Speaking to TV Insider, here is just some of what the actress had to say:

“It’s such a mystery to me too … I am so excited to find out who these others are and who Patience is within that group. I don’t know any information about it, but I am excited to find that out and I hope we find out soon.”

As for whether or not we are going to see Patience back in the immediate future, it feels like some … patience may actually be required:

“Her presence will be felt. And I think that she is going back to the dirt, so there might be a period of time where she’s not being seen, but I don’t think she’s gone permanently.”

Just from the way in which Holland’s character was introduced, it has felt as though the writers did still have some sort of grand plan that they were waiting to get more into here — and 100%, we are excited to see that play out! The others could provide them with a great opportunity to bring in some other characters here and there, which we’re sure they would love to do solely from the vantage point of making sure that the show constantly has new ghosts they can show off.

Related – Learn more about the next Ghosts episode

Who do you think the “others” may be when it comes to Ghosts season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







