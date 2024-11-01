Ghosts season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Catfish Trevor?

Next week on CBS, we are going to be checking out Ghosts season 4 episode 4 — so what can we say about it now? Well, for starters, we really think we are going to get in “The Work Retreat” one of the more fun ideas that we’ve had all season.

After all, at the core of this particular story is going to be Trevor being reminded, once again, that his over-the-top actions do have consequences. It could be a really fun storyline — or, at the very least, this is what we hope for. We understand why someone like him would get a little bit bored just being stuck at Woodstone all the time, so why not try to star the pot and have a little bit of fun?

To get a few more details on what more is ahead, go ahead and check out the full Ghosts season 4 episode 4 synopsis below:

“The Work Retreat” – Trevor, who has catfished his way into a remote financial analyst job, is in hot water when he’s summoned to a mandatory in-person work retreat. Also, Hetty and Sass start a rumor about Pete, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Nov. 7 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, catfishing into a job is probably one of those things that is only fun for him, and not so much anyone else. We know that Halloween episodes are often pretty epic and by virtue of that, it can be hard to follow them up. We just hope that there will be a number of memorable moments throughout — so long as we get that and a few laughs, we know that we’re going to be happy.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ghosts, including the upcoming Halloween episode

What do you most want to see moving into Ghosts season 4 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







