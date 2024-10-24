Ghosts season 4 episode 3 spoilers: The witch trial

There are a number of things to be excited about entering Ghosts season 4 episode 3 on CBS next week, but let’s just start with this: It’s another Halloween story! This show does them better than most, and that obviously it should when you consider the subject matter.

So what is this particular one going to look like? Well, this is where we are pleased to say that the show has done the smartest possible thing here in leaning on Patience. If she is going to be a part of your ensemble for the time being, why not play around with a witch trial? It suits that character, and it is certainly also an opportunity to do some ridiculous stuff.

Below, you can check out the full Ghosts season 4 episode 3 synopsis with other insight on what’s ahead:

“Halloween 4: The Witch” – The ghosts, seeking some excitement during a low-key Halloween, join Patience (Mary Holland) in putting Sam on a witch trial, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Oct. 31 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, there is likely going to be more to this episode beyond what we are seeing and hearing about here, but clearly, some things are being left out for the sake of surprise. We don’t necessarily need this episode to be stuffed full of some sort of major plot revelations; instead, the objective here should really just be allowing us to be entertained so that we leave here wanting to watch this again for a number of Halloweens ahead. This is a part of what often makes holiday specials important.

