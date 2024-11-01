Game of Thrones movie reportedly in early development

Is there a chance that the world of Game of Thrones could actually end up on the big screen? In one way, it sounds crazy. Yet, at the same time it seems to be possible.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the folks over at Warner Bros. Discovery are quietly developing a project set in the world of George R.R. Martin’s classic works, but there is not a great deal of insight as of yet on the finer details — including a writer, director, or cast.

Is this the right move for them to take? We would argue that the answer to this is, at least for now, a little bit complicated and depends largely on circumstance. For example, you could argue that it is the right move if this ends up being the continuation of a Jon Snow story. (Remember, Kit Harington was at one point attached to a possible spin-off that never saw the light of day.) However, is there going to be enough mainstream attention for Aegon’s Conquest or some other event from history? It feels like to justify a theatrical budget , you really would need to swing for the fences.

Now, it is clear that once upon a time, HBO was really resistant of moving Game of Thrones to cinemas in any shape or form, and we honestly understand the appeal of keeping it a TV universe only. For now, all we can say is that they have House of the Dragon still plus A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a six-episode series based on Martin’s Dunk & Egg novellas that is slated for release next year. There are some other series projects in development, but it is best to think of those as far from guarantees, at least for the time being.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

