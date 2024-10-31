House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: Ideal launchpad

It is abundantly clear already that we’re going to be waiting for some time to see House of the Dragon season 3 arrive at HBO. Sure, it would be great to return to Westeros sooner, but production has yet to even start! This is without even noting that the network has a lot of other programs already lined up, including The White Lotus and The Last of Us for the first half of 2025.

Crazy as it may seem, we do still think that they are plotting ahead for when the George R.R. Martin adaptation could return to the air, albeit with some flexibility. Not only are they likely thinking about dates, but at the same time how the show could be set up and promoted at the same time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

As of right now, we tend to think that HBO will focus on summer 2026 for House of the Dragon, which means that there are two shows they will likely use to heavily promote it in advance. Think first in terms of Euphoria, which may be premiering in early 2026, and then also True Detective — which we hope to see back around the same time. While the network may not use these shows to announce a premiere date during their broadcasts, be on the lookout for previews and trailers around then. We do know that HBO loves to air promos before episodes of their shows sometimes, and they do as good of a job at synergy as anyone out there.

So why not use A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to promote season 3, since it is also in the Game of Thrones universe? It may be hard to do that just on the basis here of timing alone. Remember that the Dunk & Egg project is actually slated right now to be coming out next summer, and there may not be much footage ready then.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding House of the Dragon right now, including what Matt Smith knows at present

What do you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 3, no matter when we get it?

How do you also think that HBO is going to set the stage for it? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







