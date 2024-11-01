Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal: November 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get some more Justified: City Primeval season 2 news in the near future?

Well, we should go ahead and start here by saying the following: If you want more of this series sooner rather than later, how can we blame you? The first chapter with Timothy Olyphant was thrilling, and we’re now in a spot where we are very-much eagerly hoping for more.

As for whether or not that announcement will come this month, our sentiment teeters on unlikely, mostly because there is no TCA or other big venue would FX would announcement — they would have to just issue some sort of separate statement.

Now, it does feel still like one could happen eventually, though it would probably drop the whole City Primeval part and go with a separate subtitle. The important thing that has to be considered here is just how busy the schedules are going to be for both Walton Goggins (who would likely be a huge part now given that Boyd is out in the wind) as well as Olyphant. They each have other projects, so the idea of either of them being able to find the time to come out and do this show does not seem to be an altogether easy thing to do.

Our feeling at present…

If we do get another chapter of the Justified story, it probably will not be until 2026. Remember for a moment here that Goggins has another season to Fallout to film soon, and there is a chance that Olyphant could be back on Alien: Earth. Meanwhile, there has not even been much said publicly yet about a script coming together!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

