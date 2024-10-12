Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal: October 2024 update

With us now firmly into the month of October, are we inching closer to some news on a Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal? Of course, we’d love nothing more than to get more of this show, but does that mean it is going to happen?

Well, the first thing that we should really note here is that from FX as of late, we have gotten little other than radio silence on the subject of the show’s return. The interest is here, and we also tend to think that the story potentially is there following Boyd Crowder busting out of prison. The major question mark at this point is just whether or not more will be ordered … and there are a lot of questions worth wondering about this now.

We would love nothing more than to hear some additional news about a follow-up season this month but unfortunately, it feels unlikely. Some of that may just be tied to how far away another season could be. Both Walton Goggins and Timothy Olyphant both are busy for the next little while, which means that we’re going to be dealing with a long wait until filming for more could potentially begin.

The best-case scenario for right now is that the producers are off somewhere getting some sort of story together; once that is done and FX feels content that they could bring it back, that’s when there is a chance something officially could be announced.

We’ve said this before, and we have no problem uttering it again at this point: We don’t think the Justified story has to continue for some long period of time. We tend to think that another showdown between Boyd and Raylan would serve as a proper endgame here and that’s okay.

