Fire Country season 3 spoilers: More on Jared Padalecki debut!

We know that there have been questions aplenty regarding Jared Padalecki and his eventual appearance on Fire Country season 3 — isn’t it nice to have more to share now? Well, at the very least, we tend to think so!

Thanks to TV Insider, there are at least some new photos out there of the Supernatural / Walker alum as Camden Casey, a fire captain from Southern California who clearly is brought in to help in some sort of rescue. To be specific, he will be in the November 15 episode titled “Edgewater’s About to Get Cozy,” where apparently “Station 42 and Three Rock jump into action when an airplane makes an emergency landing outside of Edgewater.” This is not just a one-episode gig for Jared, so you will have a chance to see his story play out for a little while.

Speaking to the aforementioned website, showrunner Tia Napolitano has already indicated that Camden may have a little more in common with Max Thieriot’s Bode than almost anyone he has come across so far:

“Everyone in Bode’s life before Camden hits the scene is sort of trying to tame a tiger when it comes to Bode to make sure he works the program so he can get out … Camden is more Bode than anyone else on our show. I think they’re twin flames and similar and Camden’s able to encourage, draw out maybe the dangerous side of Bode, but he sees the talent and leans into it. He doesn’t try to put lightning back into the bottle.”

Now, there is still the hope that Padalecki will eventually star in his own spin-off, whether it be for Paramount+ or CBS down the road. It does not appear, though, that anyone is rushing that. First and foremost, we can see how Camden is appreciated as a character, and then the producers can go from there.

Related – See some more thoughts entering the next Fire Country episode right now

What do you most want to see from Jared Padalecki moving into his Fire Country season 3 episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







