The Traitors season 3 premiere date officially revealed at Peacock

It has been a long time coming, but we now know when The Traitors season 3 is officially going to be back at Peacock!

During an appearance today on The Today Show, host Alan Cumming himself indicated that the star-studded reality competition series will return on Thursday, January 9. While there may not be all that much in the way of footage out there for the new season yet, does there actually need to be in order to generate some excitement? We would argue that the simple answer to that is no, especially when you think about the cast! This is a season that features Survivor legends like Boston Rob and Tony Vlachos, plus Big Brother icons Danielle Reyes and Britney Haynes and even some total surprises like Bob Harper of The Biggest Loser fame. There are a lot of Bravo celebrities and, of course, a number of major twists ahead.

2024 has arguably been a banner year for The Traitors as a franchise. Not only are there a number of successful international editions of the show, but the series won multiple Emmys and seems to be set up now to run for several years.

Do we worry at times that the show is too reliant on big names? Sure, and we do hope that they can continue to innovate when it comes to some of the twists. Yet, there is no denying that this is an extremely entertaining show that always manages to bring out some great drama and makes us all want to imagine living in some sort of elaborate murder-mystery castle. (Or, maybe not if this means that we all end up getting murdered.)

Hopefully, more previews for what is actually ahead will be coming in the next few weeks — after all, why wait if you are Peacock at this point?

