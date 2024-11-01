Only Murders in the Building season 5: Does EP know the killer?

Even though we are just days removed now from the season 4 finale of Only Murders in the Building, what can be said about season 5?

Well, for starters, let’s just go ahead and note here that there has already been a lot of work done to try and figure out the story here. Filming may not be understand just yet, but we are getting closer to it with each passing day! The scripts still have to be finalized, and there are still new characters to be cast. (Take, for example, Sofia’s presumed-dead husband Nicky.)

So what all does showrunner John Hoffman know at present about the story to come? Speaking now per Variety, he does his best to line it out:

I know the killer. I know the story. We are now breaking the fourth episode of Season 5, so we have a pretty good handle on it all. There is always a wish to look into a new world, and hopefully with a real New York bent. The show has always been about classic-meets-modern. Season 5 is shaping up within the microcosm of our building in New York, and modernization, and grappling with that. The victim was a doorman, and that is a very rich lineage and heritage to New York City — what that job is, and the union around that job — and there’s a level of respect involved. Now we have to pay respect by finding out what exactly might have happened to Lester. The old-school nature of all of that piety that you still find in New York, matched up with sort of the modern.

We just hope that in the midst of all of this, we do get a chance to see a lot of flashbacks with Lester front and center. You could explore something across generations if you wanted, mostly because we are talking about someone in the doorman who has lived a rich and full life, both at the Arconia and elsewhere. We know that he was an aspiring actor once upon a time!

