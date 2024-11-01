Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, Friday, November 1?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We certainly understand anyone and everyone who wants the show back after getting off to a great start. So far this season, we have seen Gabriela decide to not go through marrying Diego; meanwhile, she is also mired in a messy situation courtesy of that rescue that went awry the night of the ceremony.

What does that mean moving forward? We will get to that, but let’s start off here by noting that yes, there is going to be a new Fire Country over at CBS in the typical 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. This is one where Bode not disposing of that necklace that aforementioned night could come back to bite him. After all, Jake stumbled upon it on accident, and he now has to figure out what to do. If the truth comes out here, it could mean that Max Thieriot’s characters gets taken out of program before he even gets deep. Also, Gabriela’s own career could be in peril.

Oh, and did we also note that Diane Farr is directing tonight’s Fire Country? She is! The title here is “Welcome to the Cult,” and the synopsis works to set the stage:

“Welcome to the Cult” – Bode and Gabriela consider confessing a huge secret they have been hiding, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Nov. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Series star Diane Farr directed the episode.

It certainly feels like the confession is going to be at the center of everything, and this honestly feels like a situation that is hard to predict. We know that most TV secrets come out but if this one does, Bode’s whole career could be over before it starts. How do the writers get themselves out of this hole?

