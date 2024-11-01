Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, November 1, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight over on CBS? We recognize fully that there may be an eagerness to get more of the show and soon. Are we actually going to get it, though, to kick off November sweeps?

There is no real reason to let this linger, so let’s go ahead and share the good news: You will be getting the crime drama back in just a matter of hours! There are only six episodes left and because of that, you do have to hope that all of them matter to a certain extent. Our personal hope is that each one contains some sort of revelation or personal moment we remember fondly long after the show ends … and that’s because we want it to have the largest impact possible.

If you have not heard much about Blue Bloods season 14 episode 13, here is what we can say. The title here is “Bad to Worse,” and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of exactly what is going to be coming up:

“Bad to Worse” – Frank intervenes when tensions rise between Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) and the fire commissioner of New York City (Mira Sorvino). Also, Erin is blindsided when Henry agrees to testify for the defense in a case she is prosecuting; Danny and Baez investigate when human remains are discovered in a storage unit; and Eddie and her partner Badillo navigate a complicated arrest when their criminal offender is scheduled to donate his kidney, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We know that there are a lot of different stories playing out here but at the same time, the one that we are 100% most excited about is Erin and Henry.

