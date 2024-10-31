The Irrational season 2 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

There is a reasonable chance that you’ve heard already that The Irrational season 2 episode 5 is not going to be airing until November 12. After all, the election is a week prior, and it would be a ratings disaster if NBC decided to air the Jesse L. Martin show then.

Of course, you also do have to hope that the upcoming episode “Anatomy of a Fall” is going to be worth the wait. This is going to be a pretty emotional story in particular just because of what is at the center of it: An epidemic of suicides. One terrible thing is happening after the next, so what in the world does that mean? Well, it may prove to be one of the more difficult cases that Alec has taken on, mostly because you are dealing with matters of the mind as much as you are anything else.

Now, to get a few more details on what is to come, go ahead and check out the newly-released The Irrational season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

11/12/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Simon’s mother asks Alec to help stop a suicide contagion when a third student death strikes the campus. Alec ask Marisa to help when he thinks there might be more to the case. Phoebe struggles with her next career move. Rizwan learns about Simon’s past. TV-14

Of course, there will be a lot more going on within this case than first meets the eye, mostly because that is what we tend to see with this show the vast majority of the time. There is always going to be a deeper undercurrent here with much of the cast and while Alec may be the lead, this season in particular is working to highlight the ensemble as much as they can.

