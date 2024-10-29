Do you want to get The Irrational season 2 episode 5 return date over at NBC? Following what you see tonight, we more than understand! For the record, we also understand why a little bit of patience is going to be required.

Before we go too much further here, let’s just get some of the obvious news out of the way: The Jesse L. Martin show will be off the air next week. What’s the reason for that? Well, it is basically the reason that all of the shows across the board are going to be off: It’s Election Day! There is going to be so much political coverage that networks are going to be afraid to bring out basically any other programming at all.

While there may not be too much info out there as of this writing about the next installment, signs point to it coming out on November 12. After all, it is worth remembering that November sweeps is still a huge spot for shows and that they should all want to air as many episodes as possible in that span.

Will a hiatus like this hurt The Irrational in the ratings? It’s hard to imagine so, mostly because it is really tough to imagine a scenario where a lot of people are actually going to expect the show to be on next week! There will be other chances to discuss it later on this season, and even people do miss an installment here and there, the great thing about the crime drama is that it’s pretty easy to catch up. It has that in a big way over a lot of the other shows that are out there.

(Of course, we do still hope at the same time that there are going to be plenty of people who watch past episodes and catch over the course of the break.)

