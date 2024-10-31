What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 5: Nandor’s spiral

As we approach What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 5 on FX this Monday, it is fair to wonder the following: What is Nandor doing? He is clearly off building an army, but why?

Well, one thing that has been clear this season is that we are getting (somewhat) continuous stories, where one episode is bleeding over in some way to the next. If you think back to the end of episode 4, you saw Guillermo fire Nandor from the office, mostly because he was forced to do so. He took no pleasure in it, and it was not lost on him that he was once a Familiar to him.

Now, at first Nandor tried to indicate that he was okay with what happened, but then he started to melt down. We tend to think that the events of episode 5 (titled “Nandor’s Army”) will reflect that. The character is going back to his original goal of trying to conquer the real world, but his problem is that he seems to have assembled a bunch of mannequins and is acting like they are a replacement for real people.

Is this going to be hilarious? Sure, much in the way that a lot of What We Do in the Shadows episodes are. Yet, it’s also a little sad since he’s clearly just acting out. He loves Guillermo and doesn’t know how to express that. He’s already struggling enough that he is not living inside the house anymore, and likely questions if he has any value in his life.

In the end, Nandor is a big softie — he needs Guillermo to get through to him and offer some reassurance. Hopefully, he is not going to be stuck in this crazy spiral forever.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

