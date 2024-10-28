What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 5: Nandor’s Army

As we prepare to see What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 5 on FX next week, are we building towards an endgame?

Well, we do know at this point that with Jerry back out of his coffin, there is more conversation about the vampires trying to take over the New World — you know, the mission that they have slacked on for the past several decades. That’s still not a priority for us as a viewer, mostly just because we live to see antics. Also, we have zero confidence that the likes of Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, and the vampire Colin Robinson are going to be capable of doing this at all.

Now, go ahead and enter “Nandor’s Army” — what in the world does that mean? Below, you can see the full What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 5 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

The vampires go on a mission to New Hampshire to retrieve Nandor, who has lost his mind.

Wait, are we saying that he’s lost his mind more than when he thought he was Richard Nixon, or when he tried to see how high he could fly? There are about a million different examples of this throughout the show, but we do love the opportunity that comes with getting all of the characters away from Staten Island and into an entirely different environment.

There are only so many episodes left this season and by virtue of that, we obviously think that there’s some emotional content coming. Yet, at the same time we don’t think the producers and cast are changing what the show is. Even if there is a looming sense of finality, this is still a comedy that is meant to make us laugh!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

