Squid Game season 2 teaser is coming soon — find out when

If you are eager to finally get some good stuff on Squid Game season 2, let’s just say this: it will be coming your way before too long.

In a new post on Twitter, the Netflix series confirmed that come tomorrow, you are going to see some sort of teaser for what lies ahead. There may be some people out there calling this a trailer, but it is best to have your expectations in the right place. Our sentiment is that you are going to be getting something between 30-60 seconds, and also a few glimpses into some of the games and perhaps Gi-hun’s next move.

While there are going to be a number of new cast members for Squid Game season 2, it is worth noting that Lee Jung-jae will still be front and center for a lot of the drama that is coming up. We know that the character did not just settle for winning the games the last time and by virtue of that, he will be entering the new season with vengeance on his mind. he knows how the games exploit and harm those who are destitute and in need, but taking them down will not be easy.

Will he have support from someone? That remains a mystery, especially with Front Man still out there and lurking.

If you want a quick reminder…

Well, remember for a moment here that Squid Game season 2 is going to lead into a third and final season, which has already been filmed. The two seasons being shot back to back does help to ensure there will be less of a wait. You can expect the end of the series to be broadcast most likely in 2025. What a journey we’ve been on already? Who is to say who else could be caught in the crosshairs.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

