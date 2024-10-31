Yellowstone season 6: Kelly Reilly on possible Beth story

While we wait for the return of Yellowstone season 5 with bated breath, there is something nice in knowing that season 6 is coming. Sure, we recognize that you may be waiting a while to see it, but we are just happy to know that it’s there!

So far, what we know via the press is that the next installment of the Paramount Network Western could, at least in some ways, look and feel different from the story being told right now. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are the only two actors who have been talked about through the lens of this new show, and we do tend to think that this is intentional.

All Reilly will say for now is that if you watch the remainder of this season closely, you are going to get a little more insight on what could be explored in a season 6. Check out her comments via Entertainment Weekly:

“There’s some tidbits for a potential future … You’re picking up nuggets of information of what makes her heart happy. As the actor, I want to follow that.”

Of course, will just have to wait and see if the opportunity is there; for now, let’s just say that we are about 95% confident that you are going to see a sixth season, mostly because there is so much money involved for everyone. We don’t think Taylor Sheridan necessarily needs to do more, but why wouldn’t he? The one thing that Reilly and Hauser have said is that they would want Taylor involved in whatever is next; so long as that is the case, they will be on board.

While we wait for news here, remember that Yellowstone season 5 is going to return on November 10.

