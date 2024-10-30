Silo season 3 spoilers: Will a major Juliette shift happen?

At the time of this writing, it does feel pretty darn clear that a Silo season 3 is going to happen — and yet, there have to be questions. The Apple TV+ series is an adaptation of Hugh Howey’s books, and as so many of you out there know, turning source material into a viable TV show can be a difficult challenge. It can also require changes.

(Warning: There are minor book spoilers ahead.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

The second season of Silo is currently poised to conclude the story of Wool, the first book within Howey’s series. From there, the show can go into the next book Shift, but there is a big problem: Juliette is almost absent for the entirety of it. Can you really do this show without Rebecca Ferguson?

Well, speaking to Inverse, showrunner Graham Yost spoke hypothetically about a potential season 3, including that they may have figured out a way to feature Juliette more:

“We have plans, and plans to make plans, and hope that the thing connects with people and good friends at Apple TV Plus … When you have Rebecca Ferguson playing Juliette, she’s not just going to appear on the final page, Hugh Howey! … But I think if Hugh Howey knew that Juliette was going to be played by Rebecca Ferguson, he would’ve written a different book too.”

The most important thing from our vantage point is that shows often adapt the spirit and intention of the work, and often do not need to recreate word for word every single line of the story. Nothing the show does takes away from what is in the books, and vice versa. Given Yost’s body of work over the years and also the success of the first season, we do think that this all collectively buys him a reasonable amount of faith.

Related – Get some more news regarding Silo right now, including the latest season 2 footage

What do you want to see in Silo season 2, let alone season 3?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other big updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







