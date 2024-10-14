Silo season 2 trailer: Will Juliette Nichols survive?

Today, the folks at Apple TV+ finally revealed a Silo season 2 trailer leading up to its big premiere on November 15. So what more can we say about it now?

Well, the best thing that we can do to start off some of our coverage here is remind everyone of what happened at the end of season 1. Juliette Nichols made it out to the outside world but, unlike so many before her, she did not die. Her suit is insulated well enough to survive in what is otherwise a toxic world … but she only has so much time.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new trailer that gives us a good sense of where Juliette is at and the danger she’s facing as she is running out of oxygen. Is she going to be able to make it somewhere else in time? Well, consider us cautiously optimistic as we don’t want to see Rebecca Ferguson leaving this show anytime soon. Also, it is worth remembering that she is an executive producer on the project.

As for what else is happening here…

Well, back on her old Silo Bernard is going to do whatever he an to laud her as a great hero who made a sacrifice for everyone … but also someone who died. However, this Silo could be starting to see signs of major rebellion. There is a “Juliette lives” movement that is happening within the structure, and we imagine that at some point, we’re going to reach a time in which everything starts to come to a boil. Of course, seeing other people reach the outside world could be exciting … but they have to be prepared.

What do you most want to see moving into the Silo season 2 premiere on Apple TV+?

Does the trailer make you even more amped up for what is coming? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

