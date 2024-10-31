Before season 1 spoilers: Will Apple TV+ have closure in finale?

We understand that there are always debates that happen for viewers leading into a show like Before — take, for starters, whether or not there will be answers. We totally get that audiences out there often have busy schedules and by virtue of that, they don’t want to commit to something without knowing if there are going to be some answers.

Well, here’s the good news regarding the Billy Crystal series: Answers are, in fact, coming! By the time the first season comes to a close, you will be able to understand more when it comes to the connection between his character Eli and Noah, a mysterious young boy who turns up in his life. He seems to know something really sinister about Eli, but what is it? Also, how exactly would he know?

Speaking in a new interview with Fangoria, showrunner Sarah Thorp indicates that this story will take you on a journey with a particular conclusion:

“I wouldn’t say it’s a nice clean package … It is a limited series, so it does have a beginning, middle, and end.”

Thorp did also add that there there could always still be potential for more, so don’t just take that limited-series designation as evidence that the series is 100% not coming back. We’ll just have to take somewhat of a wait-and-see approach when it comes to how Before performs. For now, the real emphasis has to be just finding a way to get the word out. This is a show that does still feel somewhat under-the-radar, and we’re not too shocked when you think about everything else that is out there. Even on Apple TV+ at the moment, most attention is going to Disclaimer.

