Before season 1 episode 3: Who is ‘The Liar’?

For those who are not currently aware, you are going to have a chance to see Before season 1 episode 3 arrive on Apple TV+ later this week. What is there to know about it now?

Well, we know that with some shows in particular, a lot can be said about a title — and this could very well be the case here. After all, “The Liar” is the title for the next chapter of the Billy Crystal series, and we tend to imagine that this in itself comes with some pretty darn big implications.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for BEFORE video coverage all season!

So who could be the liar in this particular instance? Well, we do think that this is something that Crystal’s character of Eli has to be wondering. At the end of episode 2, we saw his new patient Noah say something extremely ominous to him: “You know what you did.” It has already been established that the two have an unusual connection, and that is something that informs this question further.

After all, if Eli is a liar, then you can make the argument that he is really lying to himself … but what would he be lying about? Would it be what really happened to his late wife Lynn? That’s the easy assumption to make, but mostly due to the big theory out there that Eli actually killed her and has dissociated himself from what happened.

Some other possibilities…

This title could be metaphorical, and it may very well be in relation to a story that Eli tells. Could the liar be Noah? Maybe, but we’re also not sure the writers feel some sort of pressing need here to frame a child character in that sort of a direct way just yet.

Related – Be sure to get some more insight regarding Before and what is set to be coming up

What do you most want to see moving into Before season 1 episode 3 when it arrives?

Have any predictions? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







