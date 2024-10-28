Before season 1 episode 3 spoilers: How will the story build?

This week Before season 1 episode 3 is poised to arrive on Apple TV+, and it makes sense to have some big question marks.

Take, for starters, the simple subject of how much more we’re going to learn about Eli’s past, and then also the connection that he and Noah share. The two have an unusual link, whether it be the farmhouse or the child saying to Billy Crystal’s character “I know what you did” at the end of the second episode. There are already theories aplenty that Eli actually killed his wife Lynn and does not even consciously realize it … but is that really the case?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for BEFORE video coverage all season!

Well, in a new interview with CBR, showrunner Sarah Thorp indicates that there are going to be certain stories that pick up more and more over the course of the ten episodes ahead:

Because we’re on an emotional journey with Eli, and there are unresolved things that are chasing him and that he’s running from, that allowed us to continue building tension in that way, because it wasn’t necessarily about what’s going to be a bigger, scarier moment. It’s about someone who’s getting closer and closer to a scary truth that he’s afraid to look at.

Is this scary truth about Lynn? That’s of course one idea, but it is far from the only idea. With a show that is so much about trying to resolve a mystery, our hope is that the resolution here is as shocking and interesting as it can possibly be. Otherwise, what is really the point of such an investment? The story still has to make sense, but we also think there is a lot of value in working to subvert as many viewer expectations as possible in advance.

Related – Go ahead and get some other information about Before season 1 episode 3 — what should you expect?

What are you most want to see moving into the events of Before season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







