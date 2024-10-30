The Cleaning Lady season 4 premiere date: October 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get news on The Cleaning Lady season 4 at some point within the near future?

Well, we know that the series is 100% coming back, just in case anyone out there is confused about that. We understand, since it has been several months since season 3 ended and Fox has yet to say much regarding a potential return. Will that change soon?

We don’t really think personally that this is something that is complicated at all — more than likely, we’re going to hear something more over the next several weeks, whether it be an exact premiere date or something more approximate. Remember that Fox said a long time ago that The Cleaning Lady (which underwent some behind-the-scenes changes) is going to be a midseason entry, which typically means that it will return at some point between January and March.

The reason why the network has not said too much yet honestly is not that hard to explain, as it has a great deal to do with the fact that they want to focus mostly on their fall shows right now. They do not have to rush too much insight out there on what else is coming, which is why they have also kept fairly quiet about the future of Alert: Missing Persons Unit.

As long as Thony’s journey continues to be both emotional and messy, we do tend to think that we’ll be happy with the end result. Let’s also just cross our fingers for a halfway decent promotional campaign here, as it can admittedly be really tough to pull people back to a network TV show when it is off the air for as long as this one ultimately has.

