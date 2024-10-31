9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 6: Owen faces his past

Following the break in the action this week, we know that 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 6 will be returning on Monday, November 4. So what will stand out about this story?

Well, for starters, “Naked Truth” is an installment that may be using its title to describe multiple storylines. There is literal nakedness at some points, whereas at others, it will be about Owen having to realize something that he is trying to deny. This is a show that is out to give you stories across a number of different angles, as it should given that we are in the final season. We don’t want to finish things off here feeling as though anything was left unfulfilled for any particular reason!

For a few more details, check out the newly-released 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 6 synopsis below:

The 126 race to save a man crushed under a vending machine. While struggling to handle his aggressive foster horse, Owen finally faces the truth of his brother’s death. As Mateo and Nancy scramble to delete a [risqué] photo of her accidentally sent to the 126, Tommy is concerned that Nancy may be facing a possible health scare in the all-new “Naked Truth” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Monday, Nov 4 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-506) (TV-14 D,L,V)

Is the best still to come this season? We tend to think so, just as we tend to think we will see things get progressively more propulsive over time. We hope that there are more storylines that make us laugh and cry, but that we are left satisfied.

Are we still confused as to why ABC is not picking this show up? Absolutely, especially when you consider that they are already thinking about another possible spin-off se in some other place.

