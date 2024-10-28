Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox, October 28, 2024?

Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? If you love the first-responder show, it is certainly hard to blame you if you want more of it and soon.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to pop in here with the rather unfortunate news that you’ll be waiting a good while now to see what is ahead. There is no new installment on the network tonight, with the reason for it being the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. For now, the plan is for the spin-off to return on Monday, November 4. Could this change? Well, remember that this is just a day before the Presidential Election and by virtue of that, we 100% think that there could be some changes that happen last-minute depending on what is going on in the world.

So if we are to look more ahead now to what is coming up story-wise, the #1 thing to note is that Tommy could be getting some bad news about her health following a mammogram. Why does Gina Torres’ character have to go through anything more?

Meanwhile, this preview also seems to suggest that there could also be some sort of dark story ahead for Owen, just in case you needed a reminder that he also has to face some sort of adversity, as well. Because this is the final season of 9-1-1: Lone Star, the producers are probably going to put out all of the stops when it comes to personal storylines — and why wouldn’t they? Their #1 objective is to ensure that the show has a satisfying ending, and they seemed to know while they were making the show that there probably was not going to be more after the fact. We’re ready to enjoy this part of the greater 9-1-1 universe while we have it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

