9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 6 return date over at Fox

After the new episode tonight on Fox, it makes sense to want the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 6 return date. After all, there is a confusing schedule ahead!

As some of you who watch Fox with some regularity know, we have officially hit that point in the season where there are hiatuses on a somewhat regular basis. What is the reason for that? It is honestly not complicated, and you just have to look in the direction of the World Series. Based on the schedule that we’ve seen, October 28 is the only date that would conflict with Lone Star, and that is regardless of whoever many games the Series ultimately lasts here.

At least for now, you can argue that the plan is for Lone Star to return on November 4, but we would argue to even put somewhat of an asterisk on that, as well. Just remember for a moment that with November 5 being Election Day, there’s always a chance a preemption could happen there, as well. We’ll circle the 4th in pencil right now and see what happens from here on out.

In general, though, it is pretty fair to assume that every single episode from here on out is going to be emotional. This is the final season and because of that, we tend to think the writers are going to pack a lot in. They know how much people care about this cast and because of that, we tend to think that they are going to work especially hard to give them all proper endings.

Of course, we anticipate that in the days ahead, there will be some more information shared on this episode, let alone some of the others that are coming up the rest of the season. We’ve yet to hear anything about another suitor for Lone Star; it seems as though ABC is going to develop another spin-off instead for now.

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 6 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

