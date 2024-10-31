Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Rorschach’

Next week on Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 6, you are going to see a story in “Rorschach” that certainly feels psychological in nature. With that name — a reference to the famous inkblot test — how can it not be? This is a story that is a little bit larger in size and scale than what we typically see on this show — with that in mind, it does feel perfect for November sweeps.

So, where exactly will this case take us? It will certainly occupy Olivia’s time, but at the same time, it will cause some other characters to think outside the box for some sort of insight.

To get a few more details right now all about what you can expect to see, go ahead and check out the official Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 6 synopsis below:

“RORSCHACH” ORIGINAL 11/07/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Agent Clay consults with Benson when a woman is found gravely injured at a remote campground, and the suspect could be anywhere along the Eastern seaboard. Bruno and Silva take a chance on an odd hunch to see if it becomes a lead. TV-14

By the end of this episode, we still think that we’re going to get some sort of closure to this story, despite how hard that may be at times. What we will at least say is this — if this suspect is anywhere on the Eastern seaboard, couldn’t you benefit from Rollins being around? Given that we are talking here about a character who is a part of a well-traveled Intelligence unit, it makes sense on paper. We’re just glad that more than 25 years into the show’s run, the writers are still doing their best to be ambitious.

