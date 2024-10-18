Law & Order: SVU season 26: Is a Rollins spin-off possible?

Is there a chance that you are going to see some sort of Law & Order: SVU spin-off themed around Amanda Rollins?

Well, as per usual we know that if you love Kelli Giddish, you’d like to see more of her — and while we are glad she will be around on and off this season, doesn’t it feel like the stage has been set for something more? The Intelligence bureau on this show is rather different than the one on Chicago PD, as there is a good bit of travel for the people involved. This is an opportunity to show a slightly different take on crime-solving, and we certainly know that Rollins could anchor a story.

So is a spin-off 100% possible? Well, at the moment nothing is possible, but Giddish notes to The Hollywood Reporter that she is more than open to the possibility:

The Wolf camp is definitely someone I’ve loved being in business with. They know how to make a solid, solid show. I really think this [intelligence bureau] is an awesome take, and a new thing that hasn’t been explored. Hearing the true stories of the people that are actually in these positions, it’s the most interesting stuff I’ve heard in a very long time. My interest is piqued.

For the time being, let’s just say that we are right there with her! The real struggle here is going to be waiting to see if anything happens but for now, Wolf Entertainment can take their time. They do not necessarily have to push anything along, but it could be a chance for them to have a three-hour block on Thursday nights again. (Then again, doing this would require Found to be moved to a different spot.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

