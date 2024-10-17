Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 4: ‘Constricted’ story

Next week on NBC, Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 4, titled “Constricted,” is finally going to arrive. What can we say about it?

Well, there is a reason why we use the word “finally” to discuss this episode, and it has a lot to do with the simple fact that this was originally supposed to air as episode 3. These two episodes were swapped around, but we do still think that as we move forward, there is a chance to see some emotional stuff here — in particular when it comes to a huge Sonny Carisi spotlight.

Below, you can check out the full Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 4 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

10/24/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A romantic date ends with a teenager fighting for her life in the hospital. Carisi can’t help bringing the case home with him as he envisions the dangers ahead for his growing daughters. TV-14

In general, one of the things that could be exciting about this case is the opportunity it presents to give you a pretty unique perspective into where things stand for Peter Scanavino’s character as he wrestles with parenting while Rollins is off doing her job. There is a dynamic that is presented by her being gone so much that is going to carry with it a number of challenges, and we imagine that we are going to see a lot of those play out here over time.

Now, remember that moving forward this season, there is going to be a lot of chances for individual character spotlights. This is a long season! By virtue of that, you can expect plenty of twists and turns still to come — and really, we would not want anything else from this show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

