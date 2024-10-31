Law & Order season 24 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Time Will Tell’

As we prepare to see Law & Order season 24 episode 6, is the show going to be looking at another case true to life? Well, what makes “Time Will Tell” rather special is how it is going to circle in on some of these issues. We don’t think that the case here, set around a prep school, is going to be about one specific headline; rather, it is more about something we’ve heard about time and time again.

For a little more insight on this, just check out the Law & Order season 24 episode 6 synopsis below:

11/07/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When the dean of a swanky prep school is murdered, Shaw and Riley must dig into the toxic system of pressure on the students to succeed. Brady’s son asks for a favor. TV-14

Are in a situation here where discussions of mental health are starting to become more and more prevalent? Absolutely, especially in schools; however, that does not mean we are where society eventually needs to be on this subject, as there is a ways that we all still need to go — especially in a place where there is an added amount of pressure to succeed. Some of this may be happening at school, and then it is amplified by whatever is going on at home.

As for the Brady storyline, this just goes along with something that we are always pushing for when it comes to this show in particular: Opportunities to get to know a lot of these characters a little bit better. That’s especially true for the relative newcomers, as you need to find ways to keep people invested in the midst of so many changes over the past several years. Doing that at times is easier said than done.

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order season 24 episode 6 on NBC?

Not only that, but what do you think about the season in general?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

