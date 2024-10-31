Only Murders in the Building season 5: will Jane Lynch return?

We know that an Only Murders in the Building season 5 is going to feature a number of big name guest stars. At this point, it is a hallmark of the show!

One other thing that we know is pretty simple: Death does not mean goodbye. Despite being the murder victim at the end of season 3, Jane Lynch returned throughout this season as Sazz Pataki. Sometimes, it happened via flashbacks. At other points, we saw her as a manifestation of Charles’ mind. There is also a chance the show does something even crazier — given that Paul Rudd has now played multiple characters (and died several times), isn’t there a chance that the Glee alum comes back as someone else entirely?

Well, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Lynch makes it abundantly clear that she is game to return to this series in whatever capacity the show would want her:

Oh, if they want me, I will do whatever they want me do. I can play myself as a ghost for as long as the show goes on. I would love it.

Of course, why would anyone say something different at this point? The great thing about doing this show in particular is the opportunity that it provides to take on a part that is completely crazy and unique, one that allows you to work with legends at the same time. Even if Jane does not have a place in season 5 (the victim is Arconia doorman Lester), there is always a chance that she could come back further on down the road. There is no confirmed season 6 at present, but we have also heard nothing that makes us think that season 5 is going to be the formal end of the road.

Do you want to see more of Jane Lynch on Only Murders in the Building down the road?

