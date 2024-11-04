FROM interview: Pegah Ghafoori on Fatima’s shocking kill

We knew entering FROM season 3 episode 7 that there would be a chance for a pretty powerful story for the character of Fatima. What we did not expect, however, was for her to seemingly kill Tillie in the closing minutes! This is one of the bigger shocks that we have seen on the series since the beginning, especially when you think about how Tillie did her absolute best to help and comfort her, even in the midst of absolute chaos.

Unfortunately, there is no evidence that Fatima’s life is going to be getting easier — there could be serious repercussions to her act of violence, regardless of if she was in control at the time in which she did it. The character has effectively been on a downward spiral for weeks, starting with the rotten food and leading up to being shown the ultrasound results suggesting that she was not actually pregnant at all.

Recently, we spoke with the outstanding Pegah Ghafoori about the events of episode 7, playing Fatima this season, and also where you can expect things to go from here.

Matt & Jess – At the start of episode 7, Fatima is clearly frustrated. She’s been told she is not pregnant, and she is feeling [a lot] as a result. Where is her mind at from the start of this episode — there’s this idea that people aren’t willing to believe her, even in a town full of really unbelievable things!

Pegah Ghafoori – You said that really well. You’ll believe all of this stuff that is happening, but you won’t believe me? She’s already so angry all the time, as she mentions, but this idea that people aren’t giving her the benefit of the doubt — which they did, but then, it’s not enough. I would find that very, very frustrating.

I know she has Ellis, and I know she has some others in the town, but in situations like this, you really want people to lean on. How difficult is it to find that in this world, where everyone is clearly going through their own version of the worst thing possible?

It’s really hard. You want to rely on your husband and your family and your support structures, but they are all going through so much and you don’t want to add to that. It can really be isolating.

Okay, we have to talk about Tilley! What was your reaction when you saw [her death] in the script?

I couldn’t believe it. I was roommates with Hannah [Cheramy, who plays Julie] and I screamed her name and I went ‘he’s (creator John Griffin’s) not doing this to me. He’s not doing this to her, but he’s not doing this to me’ (laughs).

As all of this is playing out, what is going through Fatima’s head?

I think she goes blank for a second and when she comes to, she sees where her hand is and what’s in her hand — and then, who’s at the receiving end of it. It’s shock and disbelief.

I know you can’t give much away, but where do we go from here? This isn’t something that can be walked back easily.

Judgment Day comes to mind? She doesn’t know. Nobody really knows where to take it from here.

How would you describe the buildup towards the end of the season?

We can expect some answers — a lot of things are going to get light shed on them. You guys are going to get a lot of pieces of the puzzle, but knowing our creators, they are going to scrap the puzzle, give you a whole new one, and make you go ‘what am I going to do with these puzzle pieces’ (laughs). I think you’re going to be very happy.

I know nothing is official yet about season 4, but do you think this season will end in a way viewers are desperate for more?

I hope people are going to go ‘please give us a fourth season’ … I don’t think they’re going to go ‘it’s going nowhere.’ We love our fans and our audience, and if they want to get us a fourth season, we’d love to make one — but that’s up to you guys, right?

What do you think the story is going to be for Fatima on FROM season 3 moving forward?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

