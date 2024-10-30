Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage gets full-season order at CBS

While we do not think it comes as a shock, CBS has fully committed to Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Today, the folks over at the network officially confirmed that they are bringing the spin-off to Young Sheldon back for another nine episodes this season, bringing the overall order to 22. It is pretty standard that shows start off with thirteen episodes to test the waters ratings-wise; if successful, they get the pickup for more.

To date, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has performed extremely well, averaging close to 6.5 million live+same-day viewers through the first couple of episodes. Even though it is a small sample size, audience and critical reaction has been pretty strong. Despite the shift from single-camera to more of a traditional multi-camera sitcom, the series still feels like it has the same heart and soul. The roots of The Big Bang Theory feel just as present as they ever have.

In a statement, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach praised executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland for the success of the show so far:

“With the resounding success of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, we were instantly on board when Chuck, Steven and Steve brought us the idea to further explore this world through Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage … The enthusiastic audience reception has demonstrated the enormous appeal of these characters, and we can’t wait to see all of the hilarious fun this season will undoubtedly deliver.”

While there is no formal season 2 renewal as of yet, we tend to think it is a foregone conclusion here. So long as the next few weeks deliver similar ratings, this is a marriage that could be lasting for at least a little while longer.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

